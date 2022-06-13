Kabir Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas is celebrated every year on Jyeshtha Purnima or the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year, Kabir Jayanti 2022 will fall on June 14, Tuesday. It celebrates the manifestation of Sant Kabir Das, a famous Indian mystic and poet. Sant Kabir Das Ji was popular for his dohe, a form of the self-contained rhyming couplet in poetry composed in Mātrika metre. As we celebrate Sant Kabir Das Jayanti 2022, here’s a collection of Kabir Ke Dohe images, HD wallpapers, wishes and messages. You may share it with your family and friends. Kabir Jayanti 2022 Date & Significance: From Facts to Verses by Sant Kabirdas, Know More About the Indian Mystic and Poet on His Birth Anniversary.

Kabir Ke Dohe (File Image)

Kabir Ke Dohe Reads: Kaal Kare So Aaj Kar, Aaj Karei So Ab, Pal Mei Pralaya Hoyegi, Bahuri Karega Kab.

Kabir Ke Dohe (File Image)

Kabir Ke Dohe Reads: Dukh Mein Sumiran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koye, Jo Sukh Mein Simran Kare, Toh Dukh Kaahe Ko Hoye

Kabir Ke Dohe (File Image)

Kabir Ke Dohe Reads: Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye, Jo Mann Khoja Aapna, Toh Mujhse Bura Na Koye

Kabir Ke Dohe (File Image)

Kabir Ke Dohe Reads: Aisi Vaani Boliye, Mann Ka Aapa Khoye, Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Kabir Ke Dohe (File Image)

Kabir Ke Dohe Reads: Loot Sake Toh Loot Le, Ram Naam Ki Loot, Paache Phir Pachtaoge, Pran Jaahi Jab Choot

