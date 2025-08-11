Kajari Teej 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, August 12. It is a traditional festival celebrated mainly in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Observed on the third day of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, it holds immense significance for married women who fast and pray for their husbands' long life and well-being. The day is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva, symbolising love, devotion, and marital harmony. Women dress in festive attire, sing Kajari songs, and perform rituals under neem trees, making it a vibrant celebration rooted in faith and folk culture. Discover the latest Kajari Teej 2025 mehndi designs with beautiful traditional, modern, Arabic, Rajasthani, and simple henna patterns. Explore stunning full-hand, backhand, bridal and minimal mehandi ideas to celebrate the Hindu festival in style. Kajari Teej 2025 Moroccan Mehndi Designs for Hands and Feet: Discover the Bold Beauty of Backhand, Minimalist and Full Moroccan Mehandi Patterns This Teej Festival.

Applying mehndi (henna) is a cherished ritual during Kajari Teej, symbolising love, beauty, and auspiciousness. The darker the colour of the mehndi, the stronger the belief in love and bonding between couples. Mehndi is considered sacred and is believed to bring good fortune and positive energy. Women apply it on their hands and feet before beginning their fast, often as part of a joyful gathering with songs, laughter, and traditional music. It enhances the festive spirit and marks the beginning of the celebration. As you observe Kajari Teej 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of mehndi designs you can try for the festive day.

Step-by-Step Kajari Teej 2025 Mehndi Design Tutorial for Beginners

Latest Kajari Teej 2025 Mehndi Design

Easy & Beautiful Henna Patterns to Try This Kajari Teej Festival

Traditional and Modern Mehandi Ideas for Feet

Stunning Mehndi Styles for the Hindu Festival

Quick Tips to Make Your Kajari Teej Mehndi Darker and Long-Lasting

On Kajari Teej, mehndi designs range from intricate floral patterns to symbolic motifs like peacocks, leaves, and images of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Some also incorporate the husband’s name or initials into the design for a personal touch. These designs are not just decorative but carry cultural and emotional significance. They represent devotion, strength in relationships, and the hope for a blissful marital journey. Mehndi application is a way of expressing feminine beauty and grace, making it an inseparable part of Teej festivities.

