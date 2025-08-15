Kali Jayanti is an annual event that holds great significance for people of the Hindu community. This day, also known as Mahakali Jayanti or Aadhya Kali Jayanti, celebrates the fierce birth of Goddess Kali, who is considered as a symbol of power, transformation, and liberation. According to Hindu calendar, Kali Jayanti is celebrated on Shravana month i.e. the Purnimanta Bhadrapada month on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Kali Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, August 15. According to drikpanchang, the Nishita Puja Time will be from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM on August 16, lasting for a duration of 45 minutes. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15 and will end at 09:34 PM on August 16. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Kali Jayanti 2025 Date

Kali Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Kali Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025 and will end at 09:34 PM on August 16, 2025.

The Nishita Puja Time will be from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM on August 16

Kali Jayanti Significance

Kali Jayanti marks the birth of Kali, an incarnation of Durga Maa to destroy demons like Madhu and Kaitabha. Among the ten Mahavidyas, Goddess Kali is the first Mahavidya and belongs to the Kali Kula. According to Devi Bhagwat Purana, the various fierce forms of Goddess Mahakali are revered as the ten Mahavidya. Goddess Mahakali is the power of Mahakala form of Lord Shiva.

According to the description found in Brahmanila Tantra, Goddess Kali exists in two forms, blood red colour and black colour. The name of black coloured Kali is Dakshina, and the name of red coloured Kali is Sundari. Due to the complexion of the goddess being black like Kajal, she became famous in the world by the name of Kali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).