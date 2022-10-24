Kali Puja is an auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is celebrated on the new moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Kali Puja coincides with the Lakshmi Puja day of Diwali. Therefore, it will be observed on Monday, October 24. It is an extremely popular festival in North Bengal. The people who worship goddess Kali on this day honour her in their homes in the form of clay sculptures. As you worship Kali Mata on this day, here is a collection of Kali Puja 2022 greetings and Happy Kali Puja 2022 wishes that you can download and send to your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, Maa Kali Puja images, Kali Puja 2022 HD wallpapers and SMS on Shyama Puja. Know About the Amavasya Tithi, Kali Puja Nishita Time, History, Significance and How This Festival for Goddess Kali Is Celebrated

At night, Goddess Kali is worshipped with tantric rites and mantras. People offer her red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice and lentils. Many people also meditate at night until dawn. In tantric traditions, animals are ritually sacrificed on this day and are offered to Goddess Kali. Here are Kali Puja 2022 greetings and wishes that you can download and send to your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, Maa Kali images, HD wallpapers and SMS on the festival of Shyama Puja. Happy Diwali and A Prosperous New Year Images: Share Diwali 2022 Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Deepavali HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Kali Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings Read: Let Us Make the Auspicious Occasion of Kali Puja a Memorable One for Everyone. Let Us Celebrate It With Positivity and Lots of Prayers for Maa Kali.

Kali Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings Read: On the Special Occasion of Kali Puja, I Wish That Each and Every Day of Your Life Is Blessed by Maa Kali and You Find the Best of the Strength To Move Ahead in Life.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings Read: May Maa Kali Always Be There To Show Us the Right Path and Fill Our Lives With Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Happy Kali Puja to Everyone.

Kali Puja 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings Read: The Celebrations of Kali Puja Are Incomplete if We Do Not Offer Our Prayers to Maa Kali and Seek Her Love and Blessings for a Happy Life. Warm Wishes to Everyone.

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Greetings Read: Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Kali Puja by Enjoying the Festive Vibes of This Special Day and Offering Our Warm Prayers to the Goddess.

Kali Puja is also the time for magic shows, theatre and fireworks. People visit pandals throughout the night to enjoy the festival. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Bengal. The most extravagant Kali Puja is observed in the entire Bihar and Jharkhand regions. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kali Puja 2022!

