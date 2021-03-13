Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 will be celebrated on March 14, and it is an important festival commemorated by Tamil women across the world. Married women observe a stringent fast and pray to Goddess Parvati on this day. It is considered to be similar to Karva Chauth in North India and is also known as Savitri Karadaiyan Nombu. Karadaiyan Nombu celebrations are often accompanied by sharing Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 wishes, Karadaiyan Nombu Tamil messages, Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp Stickers and Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Karadaiyan Nombu is observed on the first day of Pisces in the south Indian calendar. It is said to be the day of transition between the two Tamil months of Panguni and Massi. This celebration is also known as Savitri Karadaiyan Nombu, as married women recite the story of Savitri and Satyavan and how she saves Satyavan’s life from the grasp of Yamraj himself. Women who observe the Karadaiyan Nombu fast pray for their partners' long and healthy life, and it is a day where they also wear a sacred yellow thread around their neck.

The Karadaiyan Nombu fast is observed from sunrise to sunset. People also make the traditional bhog to offer to Goddess Parvati as they pray for the prosperity of their families. As we prepare to celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2021, here are some Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 wishes, Karadaiyan Nombu Tamil messages, Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp Stickers and Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Butter and Rice Made Out of Kaar Arisi Bring You Joy. May You Live Happily With Your Husband for Long. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for the Longevity of Your Life. May Devi Bless You. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Family Live a Happy and Prosperous Life. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Pray for Long Life and Prosperity. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu

Karadaiyan Nombu celebration begins at the crack of dawn, where married women take baths and draw traditional kolams (rangolis) and perform pujas and pray to Goddess Parvati. Unmarried women also celebrate this day festival and observe this fast to pray for a good partner. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2021.

