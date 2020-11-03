Karwa Chauth is the annual celebration, just before Diwali, where married women observe a stringent fast for the life and well-being of their husbands. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. This Hindu festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in various North Indian states and is a time of bonding for the women in the family. In fact, there are various traditions like Kangan Saheli, Dharam Behen, etc which bring women closer. Children often take this time to wish their mothers a Happy Karwa Chauth and strive to support her through this difficult fast. Sharing Karwa Chauth Wishes for mothers and mothers-in-law, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers Karwa Chauth 2020 Facebook Status Pictures is a customary tradition in recent times.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi in the Krishna Paksha of Ashwini month and is also known as Karwa Chaturthi. Traditionally, on this day, married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti to bless them with blissful togetherness and pray for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. The celebration of this festival is said to stem from the time when wives of soldiers prayed for the safe return of their husbands from the battlefield. In the current times, many couples choose to fast together to pray for their togetherness and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Now, bringing you a collection of Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes, messages, greetings, HD images, wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers. Happy First Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes For Daughter-In-Law: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Facebook Photos & SMS to Send to Your Bahu For Karva Chauth Vrat.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You Are Blessed With More and More Beautiful Years of Happy Married Life on the Occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020 That Fill Your Life With Happiness and Smiles.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bright and Beautiful Moon of Karwa Chauth Bring Along Lots of Blessings and Joy for You and Make Every Day a Celebration of Companionship and Love. Happy Karva Chauth 2020 Mom.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meri Pyaari Sasu Maa Ko Karwa Chauth Ke Paavan Avsar Ki Dher Saari Badhaiyan. Prarthna Karti Hun Aap Har Saal Yeh Parv Khub Khushiyon Ke Saath Manayein. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Grown Up Seeing You Fast Every Karwa Chauth Despite All the Adverse Situations and I Know That’s the Reason for Your Beautiful Married Life. Happy Karva Chauth 2020 Mom.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Tumhara Shukriya Kyunki Tumhein Dekh Kar Hi Maine Karwa Chauth Ke Maayne Samhje. Asha Karti Hun Ki Yeh Tyohar Sada Tumhare Jeevan Mein Dher Saari Khyushiyan Laaye.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Greetings in Hindi: Messages & Images to Wish Karva Chauth ki Shubhkamnaye

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store by clicking on this link. Karwa Chauth celebrations this year are sure to be different from usual. While women got together in large groups and celebrated the day with song and dance, the commemorations will be in smaller groups to maintain safety. Karwa Chauth 2020 also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a celebration where people pray to Lord Ganesha and often observe fast praying for health and well-being. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy & Safe Karwa Chauth 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).