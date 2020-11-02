One of the most auspicious occasions for Hindu married women—Karwa Chauth is approaching, and there are so many traditions associated with it. The occasion is not only about married women keeping fasts for the whole day, but it also includes a lot of other rituals that enhance the significance of this day. Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4. One of the most important rituals is Sargi—a platter consisting of fruits, desserts, maithri, sevaiyyan or phirn, dry fruits, coconut, poori or parathas, curry and a glass of juice or coconut water. What are the Sargi timings for Karva Chauth 2020? In this article, we bring you Sargi date, time traditions and ritual associated with this pre-dawn meal.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Sargi Timings

Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4, The auspicious Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:24 am on November 4, and the tithi ends on the next day, November 5 at 5:14 am. Again, the Karwa Chauth Upavasana time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm, and the puja muhurat starts from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm.

What is Sargi? Significance, Rituals and Traditions

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal. Women wake up before dawn and eat Sargi, a traditional meal that is prepared by the mother-in-law, before they begin the Karw Chauth fast. After eating sargi, women do not consume anything the entire day until they spot the Moon in the evening. The Sargi is a wholesome meal as the platter consists of wheat, rice, milk, dry fruits, coconut water, etc. Moreover, coconut water or fruit juice keeps the body hydrated. The mother-in-law gives the Sargi along with new clothes, jewellery, makeup items and other beauty accessories to the daughter-in-law.

Once the pre-dawn, women take part in spiritual activities, other rituals and traditions and break their fasts once the full Moon rises. After seeing the Moon through a sieve, and then catching a glimpse of their husband through it, married Hindu women break their fast.

