The most-awaited time has finally arrived. The moon has risen, and it is time for the Hindu married women to break their day-long fast of Karwa Chauth 2020. A majority of the cities across the nation and other parts of the world, women have begun to worship the moon, as it rose up in the sky, nearly to the speculated time. Now that it is time to follow the final rituals and break the fast, here we bring you Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon wishes after Chandra darshan. These Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 messages are perfect for captioning your social media posts with a beautiful picture of the moon and other Karva Chauth Vrat puja rituals. In addition, we also bring the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that will make sharing festival greetings through WhatsApp and Facebook messengers more fun.

The moon-sighting period is considered extremely auspicious. Once it is sighted, women worship the moon and look at it with a chalni, before moving towards their partners. After following all the rituals, women will break their fast, by drinking water from Kalash and prasad from the Karva Chauth puja thali. In this auspicious occasion, send Happy Karva Chauth 2020 moon wishes, messages, Facebook greetings and more to the women you know had observed the fasting. They are free to download and extremely handy in terms of sending Karwa Chauth greetings.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Moonlight Flood Your Life With Happiness and Joy, Peace and Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Moon Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless You for a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Key to a Strong Marriage Is the Capacity to Give Each Other a Break and to Realize That It’s Not How the Sweet Similarities Work Together but to Learn How the Differences Work Together. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Marriage: Love Is the Reason. Lifelong Friendship Is the Gift. Kindness Is the Cause. Till Death Do Us Part Is the Length. Happy Karwa Chauth.

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images on its app, and they are available for both iOS and Android versions. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish all our readers a very Happy Karva Chauth 2020 on this auspicious occasion.

