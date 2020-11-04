Happy Karwa Chauth 2020! Also spelt as Karva Chauth, this is a very significant festival for married women, who keep a day-long fast and pray for the long life of their husbands. Women eat one pre-dawn meal called as the Sargi and then hold a fast throughout the day. As per traditions, they can only eat after sighting of the moon. So moonrise on Karwa Chauth is much sought after affair. People look for Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise timings, Karwa Chauth Moonrise timings in Indian cities and so on. If you are looking for Karwa Chauth Moonrise timings in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra you have some to the right place. In this section, we will give you updates on moonrise in Mumbai, moonrise in Mumbai today, Mumbai and Pune moonrise time, moonrise timings in Pune, Nashik moonrise time, moon sighting in Nagpur and other major regions of Maharashtra. Stay tuned in to know when will the moonrise in Maharashtra today, so women can break their fast tonight.

The fast on Karwa Chauth is widely observed by married women especially in North Indian states. On this day, married women dress up and get together to chant the Karva Chauth Katha, there is a special Karva Chauth Puja and women also listen to the story of Rani Veeravati. They also send their greetings of Happy Karwa Chauth to one another. Women can only break the fast with moonrise after performing the Karva Chauth Puja. So in Mumbai, the tentative moonrise timing of November 4 is 8:52 PM. The tentative timing of moonrise in Pune is 8:49 PM and moonrise in Nashik will be at 8:46 PM.

In this section, we will keep you posted on the moonrise timings across the major cities in Maharashtra through this section. So if you are keeping a Karwa Chauth fast and want to know when the moon will rise tonight or if the Karva Chauth Chand has been sighted, then stay tuned to this section as we will bring you live updates of Karva Chauth 2020 moonrise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).