While Karwa Chauth is deemed to be a festival for married women only but it is also an option for unmarried women or as they are called in India- Kunwari Kanya. It is said that if unmarried women desiring for a nice husband fast on this day, their wishes get fulfilled and they get the finest partners, very similar to Lord Shiva. But it is not that easy. There are few things and puja vidhi the girls have to abide by. First of all it is important to understand the Karva Chauth 2020 date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals and more about the fast women keep for their husbands' long life. Apart from that here are a few things they must do.

Unmarried women must worship Shiva-Parvati on the day of Karvachauth.

On this day only after Maa Parvati and Ganesha are worshipped throughout the day women break their fast after sighting and paying obeisance to the moon with a decorated Karva Chauth thali and chalni.

While breaking the fast, they must give arghya to the moon and think of the ideal husband they want.

Solah shringar is extremely important, and it is incomplete without mehndi. So if you are looking for some amazing Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have a list full of patterns just for you for Karwa Chauth.

Don't forget the sargi. While unmarried women may not get their sargi from their mother-in-law, but they shouldn't miss it. They should take sargi themselves while offering bhog and meditating near a deity.

Listen to the Karwa Chauth story of Shiva-Parvati.

Break the fast by praying for a suitable future husband.

Avoid black or white clothes. You can wear yellow, green, pink or red clothes.

In many states of India, unmarried girls fast to get a perfect husband, but many do not follow the tradition. At the same time, girls also keep this fast for their fiance and would-be spouses.

