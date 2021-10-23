Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth) is a festival celebrated by married Hindu women especially in the states of North India. This year, Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on October 24, Sunday. Here is a list of romantic Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes for wife, Happy Karwa Chauth greetings, Karwa Chauth 2021 images, Happy Karwa Chauth HD wallpapers, Karwa Chauth messages and romantic Shayari.

Earlier only married women used to fast for the long life of their husband, but nowadays even men have started observing fast for their wife. This is one sweet gesture adopted by many men to show their love and support to their wives. Showing support to such couples especially men, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF and HD wallpapers that you can send to your wife as she fasts and prays for longevity of your life.

Women wake up early morning and bathe so as to start the day by eating Sargi. Sargi is the meal that is consumed before sunrise as the fast starts after sunrise. They observe a strict Nirjala fast which means they fast without water. It is one of the toughest fasts for Indian women. To appreciate and celebrate with the women observing Karwa Chauth fats, here are some wishes that you can send them saying Happy Karva Chauth 2021. Select greeting from our collection of Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Started Living the Day You Came Into My Life, So if You Are Fasting for Me, Then I Just Want To Let You Know, I Want To Live As Long as You Are There With Me. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Laughter and Good Luck Too! May This Karwa Chauth Be Super Special for You.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between Us. May the Almighty Bless Us With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Are Always With Me. Happy Karwa Chauth! I Love You Always.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sindoor Decorates the Forehead of a Woman. I Love You Dear And Will Always Protect You In My Warm Arms. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karva Chauth is the fourth day after the full moon during Kartik month and it coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi. Women worship Lord Shiva, Maa Gaura and Maa Chauth on this day. As the mother-in-law gifts sargi to her daughter-in-law, similarly daughter-in-law also gifts her baya in return. Both are a very important part of the festival. Here are some messages that can make the women loved and cared for on this day. Wish them Happy Karva Chauth with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wish you a Happy Karva Chauth 2021 everyone!

