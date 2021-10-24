Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on October 24. Every year, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people in North India. Traditionally considered to be an important fasting observance for married Hindu women, Karwa Chauth is now commemorated as a symbol of love by partners who pray for a happy and long life together. Sharing Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes, Karwa Chauth Vrath greetings, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is therefore common practice on this day. Send these Karwa Chauth 2021 moon sighting greetings, Chandra Darshan quotes, Karva Chauth moonrise with Chand pics, wishes and GIF messages to celebrate the Hindu festival.

Karwa Chauth is commemorated on the fourth day after Purnima or full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, traditionally, married women observed a stringent day-long fast praying for the long and healthy life of their partners. The Karwa Chauth fast begins at sunrise and is observed till the moonrise, where people abstain from drinking even a drop of water or eating anything. At moonrise, the traditional Karwa Chauth Puja is conducted, and the fast is finally broken.

Karwa Chauth is a grand celebration that is often celebrated together with communities. People dress up in colourful clothes, don stunning jewelry and intricate henna to capture their marital bliss. Karwa Chauth 2021 is bound to be comparatively close-knit as we still maintain caution against the pandemic. However, people can always share Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes, Karwa Chauth Vrath greetings, Happy Karwa Chauth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Is All About a Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. Let’s Celebrate the Festival With Love and Happiness!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace Your Inner Goddess on This Auspicious Day! Happy Karwa Chauth to All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Glorious, Happiness-Filled Moments With Your Loved Ones on This Auspicious Day of Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Magic of Karwa Chauth Brings Happiness in Your Life and All Your Dream Come True!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Hear Your Prayers and Bless Your Marriage. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Significance, Moon Sighting Time In Delhi, Mumbai

It is important to note that the meaning of Karwa Chauth has evolved for several people who consider this observance to be a beautiful time to spend some quality time with each other and pray to the almighty for their continued togetherness. We hope that Karwa Chauth 2021 is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. Happy Karwa Chauth Vrat 2021!

