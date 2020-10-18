Kati Bihu is one of the three festivals celebrated in Assam. Kati or Kangali Bihu is celebrated on the first day of Kati month in the Assamese calendar. The celebration is related to agriculture and the second Bihu in the Assamese calendar this year. People light earthen lamps before Tulsi plants at home and in paddy fields as a part of the celebrations. They wish each other saying Happy Bihu on the day of the festival. As we celebrate Kati Bihu 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. You can use Bihu HD Images and Wallpaper which are for free download online. It also includes Kati Bihu WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Kati Bihu 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on the Assamese Festival.

Kati Bihu falls at a time when there is not much in plenty. Hence the festival is celebrated without grand festivities. People light candles on bamboo tops, a traditional practice held during the festival. So, we bring to you Kati Bihu wishes and greetings which you can share with your loved ones and those celebrating the occasion. It also includes Happy Bihu 2020 wishes, Bihu 2020 greetings, Bihu messages, Bihu HD images and a lot more. Kati Bihu 2020 Date & Significance: Know More About Kangali Bihu Celebrated During the 'Kati' Month in Assam for Crop Protection.

Kati Bihu 2020 Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kati Bihu 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kati Bihu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kati Bihu 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

