Kati Bihu is one of the three important festivals celebrated in the Indian state of Assam, the others being Rongali or Bohag Bihu and Kongali Bihu. Kati or Kangali Bihu is related to agriculture and is celebrated on the first day of Kati month in the Assamese calendar. Kati Bihu celebrates the relocation of the rice sapling during the month of October. It is celebrated on the Sankranti of Ahin and Kati Assamese calendar months. It is the second Bihu in the Assamese calendar and holds great significance. Kati Bihu 2020 falls on October 18. People light earthen lamps before Tulsi plants at homes and in paddy fields on the day of the festival. As we observe Kati Bihu 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages which you can use to wish your friends and family. Send Bihu HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to celebrate the occasion. Kati Bihu 2020 Date & Significance: Know More About Kangali Bihu Celebrated During the 'Kati' Month in Assam for Crop Protection.

Kati Bihu is celebrated at a time when granaries are empty and there is not much to eat at this time of the year. Hence, the festival is not celebrated in a grand way, but, rather small scale festivities are held. People also light candles in the courtyard denoting the festival. Send these Kati Bihu wishes and celebrate the occasion together this time. Magh Bihu 2020: History, Significance and Celebrations of Bhogali Bihu, The Assamese Harvest Festival.

How to Download Kati Bihu WhatsApp Stickers?

A special kind of lamp called 'Akaxh Banti' is lit high on the top of the bamboo. Farmers pray for the good health of their crops. It is said that these lamps attract insects of the paddy fields and they fall prey to the fire in these lamps keeping the field healthy.

