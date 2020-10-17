When you think of Bihu, the festival of Assam, you must be thinking of a celebration with people performing the cultural dance and feasting. However, Bihu is more than just that and it celebrates the different aspects of agriculture and harvest. The first Bihu, called Bohag Bihu or Rangoli Bihu, is celebrated in April in Chaitra or Baisakh. This is the main festival of Assam followed by Kati Bihu or Kangali Bihu, celebrated in the month of Kartik (October), after which Maghbihu is observed, on Makar Sankranti, 14 January.

Agriculture forms the most important part of Assam and people here live their life surrounding agriculture with the main crop being paddy. Therefore most festivals are also related to farming. Kati Bihu, which is called Kangali Bihu, generally celebrated in October this year falls on Sunday, 18 October. While Bihu is another name for fun but the three Bihus celebrated in Assam and all three have such a deep connection with agriculture and nature. People in Assam are nature lovers, aka the guardians of Mother Earth. In the way, the Assamese people continue to cherish farming is what their ancestors did. People from Assam are connected to their culture and heritage and it is perhaps this is the reason why even today, the people of Assam embrace and take pride in their beliefs and traditions. The name of a festival of the same traditions and cultural heritage is Kati Bihu. It is not really a celebration but a festival of prayer.

Assamese cultivate paddy in Ashadh-Shramavan month. At the end of Ashwin, it takes paddy and takes a golden form. A farmer dependent on nature is ready to bring the Lakshmi 'produce' of the farm to his home and follow many rules by lighting the lamp under the barn and tulsi tree on the eve of Ashwin-Kartik sankranti. This is called "Kati Bihu". On the day of Bihu, the threshing floor of the farmer is empty, hence it is a day of prayer and meditation rather than a festival of gaiety. Since there is no time for harvesting, the farmer does not have the money, but it is used in meditation program. Hence it is also called "Kangali-Bihu".

Youths and young people learn to do frugality only through this festival. Lamps are lit every night for a month on the idol of Maa Lakshmi in paddy fields. The holy plant of Tulsi is planted in the courtyard of the house and water is offered to it. It is prayed to the Supreme Father, God that his harvest is good, and that his life be a happy life.

