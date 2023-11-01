Kerala Piravi, also known as Kerala Formation Day, is a significant cultural and historical event celebrated on November 1st each year in the Indian state of Kerala. It marks the day when the state of Kerala was officially formed in 1956 with the reorganization of states in India. Kerala Piravi is a time for the people of Kerala to come together and celebrate their state's unique heritage, culture, and history. The word "Piravi" in Malayalam means "birthday," so Kerala Piravi is essentially the birthday of the state of Kerala. As you celebrate Kerala Day 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

The reorganization of states in 1956 brought together the Malayalam-speaking regions from the princely states of Travancore and Cochin, along with the Malabar district, into a single state, giving birth to the modern state of Kerala. Kerala Piravi is observed with great enthusiasm and pride throughout the state. The celebrations typically include cultural programs, parades, special events, and ceremonies that highlight Kerala's rich artistic and traditional heritage. People wear traditional attire, and schools and colleges often organise special functions to mark the occasion. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Kerala Piravi 2023, that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

Kerala Piravi is a day for Keralites to reflect on their state's achievements, culture, and natural beauty, as Kerala is known for its lush landscapes, diverse traditions, and unique culinary delights. Kerala Piravi is a time for unity and a strong sense of state pride among the people of Kerala.

