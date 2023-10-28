Lokkhi Puja is an important Hindu festival commemorated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. Lokkhi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on October 28. Also known as Kojagari Laxmi Puja, this annual festival revolves around the goddess of wealth - Goddess Lakshmi. The celebration of Lokkhi Puja is particularly popular in West Bengal and is often referred to as Bengali Laxmi Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Lokkhi Puja 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Kojagari Purnima 2023 and more.

When is Lokkhi Puja 2023?

Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on October 28. The festival falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin, and the Purnima Tithi for Lokkhi Puja 2023 begins at 04:17 on October 28, 2023, and will go on till 01:53 on October 29, 2023.

Significance of Kojagari Laxmi Puja

Lokkhi Puja is a form of Laxmi Puja commemorated on the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. While most Hindus perform Laxmi Puja on the occasion of Diwali (Amavasya Tithi in Ashwin Month), Bengalis across the country perform the auspicious Laxmi Puja on Kojagiri Purnima. The celebration of Lokkhi Puja is mainly celebrated in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam.

How To Draw Alpona Design For Lokkhi Puja?

Lokkhi Puja Alpona Designs for Beginners

Lokkhi Puja Vidhi in Bengali

Lokkhi Puja is done during the Nishta Time on the occasion of Kojagari Purnima. It is believed that performing the Lokkhi Puja helps appease Goddess Lakshmi and ensures Her blessings continue to add to the good luck and prosperity in one’s life. Some people also visit Lakshmi temples and decorate their homes for this occasion. Decorating the home, drawing rangolis and making it welcoming for Goddess Lakshmi are all common practices on this day.

