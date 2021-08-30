Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30. Considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on the Ashtami in the Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase) of Shravana or Bhadrapada. This celebration is also known as Gokulashtami. Krishna Janmashtami, as the name suggests, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. People often share Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes in Hindi, Krishna Janmashtami Greetings, Gokulashtami 2021 messages, Happy Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Lord Krishna is said to have been born at midnight. This is the reason that the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami begins in the evening. People often decorate idols of baby Krishna, prepare delicious delicacies that Lord Krishna loved, and also sing songs and prayers to appease Lord Krishna. People often observe night vigils on this day. The celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth goes on for two days. The day after, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated as Gopalakala or Dahi Handi.

Many devotees of Lord Krishna also observe stringent fast on the day of this celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2021, here are some Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes in Hindi, Krishna Janmashtami Greetings, Gokulashtami 2021 messages, Happy Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Makhan Churakar Jisne Khaya, Bansi Bajakar Jisne Nachaya, Khusi Manao Uske Janm Din Ki, Jisne Duniya Ko Prem Ka Rasta Dikhaya. Shri Krishna Janmashtami Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kanhiya Ki Mahima, Kanhiya Ka Pyar, Kanhiya Mein Shraddha, Kanhiya Se Sansar, Mubarak Ho Aapko, Janmashtami Ka Tyohar! Bolo Radhe Radhe.

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jo Sabko Raah Dikhate Aur Sabki Bigadi Banate Hai, Hum Toh Aise Krishna-Kanhiya Ka Gungan Gaate Hain. Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Makhan Ka Katora, Mishri Ka Thaal, Mitti Ki Khushbu, Barish Ki Fuhar, Radha Ki Ummeed, Kanhiya Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Janmashtami Ka Tyohar.

Bal Gopal GIFs With Janmashtami Messages in Hindi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murali Manohar, Braj Ki Dharohar, Woh Nandlal Gopala Hai, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sab Dukh Harne Wala, Murli Manohar Aane Wala Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Ke Iss Avsar Par, Hum Yeh Kamna Karte Hain, Ki Shree Krishna Ki Kripa Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Humesha Bani Rahe. Shubh Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Messages & Images For Family and Friends

Some of the common things that are offered to Lord Krisha on the occasion of Gokulashtami include his favourite delicacy - makhan, curd, milk-based sweets and more. On the occasion of Dahi Handi, people fill a pot with ‘makhan’ or white butter, and trained professionals often form a human pyramid to try and break this pot. It is said to be a re-enactment of Lord Krishna’s liking for the white butter, which he lovingly took from all neighbourhood homes. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021!

