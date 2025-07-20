The Lao Women's Union Day is celebrated annually on July 20 in Laos to honour the founding of the Lao Women’s Union (LWU). The formation of this union was an important mass organisation that promotes and protects the rights and interests of women and girls in Laos. Lao Women Union, a women's rights organisation that was established in Laos on July 20, 1955. Ever since its founding, Lao Women Union has acted as the official leader of the women's movement in Laos. It is responsible for promoting government policies on women, and protecting women's rights within the government, while liberating them from traditional norms within society. In this article, let’s know more about Lao Women Union's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Laos. Why Do We Celebrate the Women's Day on March 8? Brief History and Significance of IWD Explained.

Lao Women Union's Day 2025 Date

Lao Women Union's Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20.

Lao Women Union's Day History

Lao Women Union is a women's rights organisation that was established in Laos on July 20, 1955. It was originally called the Lao Patriotic Women's Association, but was later renamed the Lao Women's Association in 1965. The union got its present name ' Lao Women Union’ at the first National Congress in 1984. Lao Women Union's Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 20. Khampheng Boupha served as the first President of the Lao Women's Union. International Women’s Day 2025: Pink Slogans, Pink Flowers, Pink Champagne and Pink Tax.

The current President Inlavanh Keobounphanh is the daughter of former Lao People's Revolutionary Party leader and former Laotian Prime Minister Sisavath Keobounphanh. The post of President of the Lao Women's Union is minister-level and the officeholder therefore has the right to attend the meetings of the Government of Laos.

Lao Women Union's Day Significance

Lao Women Union's Day is an important annual event that aims to promote gender equality and support women’s development in education, health, economy, and leadership. The main aim of the union is to involve women in social revolution with the aim to promote their overall status and welfare in Laotian society. This annual event advocates for women's rights and welfare and helps in eliminate violence and discrimination against women. On this day, several educational seminars, awareness campaigns and cultural performances are held to honour outstanding women in various fields.

