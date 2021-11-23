The Christmas season is all set to begin in a few days and the traditions that go on to celebrate the holiday have also been lined up already. One such notable tradition that has been going on for ages is holding Christmas Parades or Santa Claus Parades. The parades are conducted to celebrate the official beginning of the Christmas season and people all over wait in anticipation for the entire year to observe the special day.

Usually, Santa Claus arrives in the last float of the parade as a sign to mark the opening of the Christmas season. The parades include different-themed floats, musical bands, and dancing groups that march through the streets and make people rush out of their houses to witness the holiday's inception. Even the pageants move in joy to recount the story of Jesus that usually ends near the centre of the city. Most of the Christmas Parades are sponsored by departmental stores, who take it as a great opportunity to increase their brand recognition and sales ahead of the big shopping season that awaits! Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: From Its Origin to Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About The Annual Celebration in New York.

History

Christmas Parades have been going on for ages. Though there's no specific date as to when did the first ever Santa Claus Parade was conducted, it is known that these parades are direct descendants of the Roman Triumphs that occured in late Medieval period. Those procession would entail music and banners along with the wagons and the celebration would end with a dux riding the chariot drawn by two horses. Similarly, Christmas Parades are held to celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus drawn by eight reindeer, which is also the climax of the prominent parades that take place around Christmas.

Important Christmas Parades

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is also one of the most notable Christmas Parades due to its popularity and size. It's believed that more than two million people come to see the Macy's sponsored parade that happens on Thanksgiving Day. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 will take place on November 25, Thursday. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Here's a Look at the Brand New Floats That Will Feature at This Year’s Celebrations! Watch Video.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Peoria, Illinois conducts one of the longest Santa Claus Parades in the US. The first parade was organised in 1887. This year, the city will celebrate its 134th Annual Christmas Parade that is scheduled to step off on November 26, 2021. Click here to know more.

Peoria Santa Claus Parade (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade was started by Eaton's department store in 1905 and it is considered to be one of the largest parades of all. Today, the parade features over 24 floats, 1700 participants and 24 bands that is broadcasted in several countries. This year, the Santa Claus Parade will not take place on the streets but on television, which will broadcast the virtual parade on December 4, 2021. You can get more details by clicking here.

Toronto Christmas Parade (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Rogers' Santa Claus Parade is organised in Vancouver and the streets are decorated with Christmas cheer to gear up for the annual Christmas season. With more than 65 floats and bands, the parade has also gained special recognition over the years. This year, the parade will be conducted on December 3, 2021. Click here to register for the 2021 Rogers Christmas Parade.

Rogers Christmas Parade (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Many other cities in the US conduct their own Christmas Parades and begin their celebrations with utmost pomp and fervour. So, what are you waiting for? Get drained into the festive season before it gets too late!

