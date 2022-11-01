Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day (also known as MP Foundation Day or Madhya Pradesh Day) is observed every year on November 1. The central state was formed with other states after India's independence based on the local people's language. As you celebrate Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages and wishes you can download and send to one and all celebrating the day. Here's a collection of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 images, MP Foundation Day HD wallpapers, Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day greetings, Happy Madhya Pradesh Day 2022 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Celebrate Heart of India’s Formation by Sending Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes.

Madhya Pradesh is also known as the heart of India. This year the 67th formation day of the state will be celebrated along with the formation day of Chhattisgarh and five other states. It is the second largest state with an area of three lakhs eight thousand sq km. Before 2000, Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh, and therefore Madhya Pradesh is the largest state in India. The state was formed on November 1, 1956, and was reorganised on November 1, 2000. It is located in the centre of India and therefore is known as the heart of India. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp images, quotes, wishes, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Madhya Pradesh Formation Day Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Explore the magnificent uniqueness of the heart of India “Incredible Madhya Pradesh"- Happy Madhya Pradesh Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy the Beauty and the Grandeur of the Heart of India - Happy Madhya Pradesh Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Madhya Pradesh- India Ka Dil Dekho - Happy Madhya Pradesh Formation Day.

Madhya Pradesh is well known for its nature, wildlife heritage and spirituality. It has many places to visit and is a famous tourist destination. The capital of Madhya Pradesh is Bhopal, and Indore is the largest city in the state. Celebrating the formation day of Madhya Pradesh, here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Madhya Pradesh Day 2022!

