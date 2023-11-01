Madhya Pradesh Formation Day, also popularly known as Madhya Pradesh Day, is celebrated every year on November 1 across the state. It marks the day when the state of Madhya Pradesh was officially formed in 1956 by merging various princely states and territories of central India. These included parts of the former Central Provinces and Berar, along with several princely states like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and others. Madhya Pradesh is known for its rich cultural diversity, a variety of tribal cultures, classical music, dance forms, and architectural marvels. As we celebrate Madhya Pradesh Formation Day 2023, scroll down to know more about the history and significance of the iconic day.

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day History

The formation of Madhya Pradesh was part of the broader linguistic reorganization of states in India. This was done to facilitate better governance and development by creating states based on linguistic and cultural affinities. The formation process started on November 1, 1956, when Central Provinces and Berar, Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal joined and formed Madhya Pradesh. At the time of the first Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, Bhopal was chosen as the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh celebrates its formation day with Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana. Madhya Pradesh Formation Day 2023: Popular Dishes To Try From MP To Celebrate the Day (Watch Recipe Videos).

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day Significance

Madhya Pradesh Formation Day is an important day for the people of the state. The day serves as an opportunity for people to reflect on the progress and developments that have taken place across the state. This day is a perfect time to educate students about the history, culture, and significance of Madhya Pradesh.

On this day, several programs and celebrations are organized from November 1 to 7 November including Ladli Laxmi Yojana, sports, cuisine competitions, drama, painting competitions and folk dance.

