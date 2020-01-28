Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIF Messages And SMS to Wish on The Festival

Happy Ganesh Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Greetings and Images: Ganesh Jayanti also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi is observed today. The festival celebrates the birthday of Ganesh, the Lord of wisdom. It falls during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in the of the month of Magh that corresponds with the Gregorian calendar month of January or February. The festival is widely in states of Maharashtra and Goa in India. Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Tilo Chauth, Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, Sakat Chauth is and Tilkund Chouth. On Ganesh Jayanti 2020, we bring to you Ganesh Jayanti wishes in English and Hindi which you can send your friends and family. You can also send these Maghi Ganesha Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Facebook Messages, Maghi Ganesh Jayanti GIF greetings, Maghi Ganesha Jayanti 2020 HD images and Ganesha HD Wallpaper with your loved ones. Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Images: Ganpati Photos, HD Wallpaper & GIF Images to Send On This Auspicious Occasion.

According to legend attached to Ganesh Jayanti, a story narrated by Nandi to the Sanatkumara sages says that Lord Krishna was accused of stealing as he saw the moon on Bhadrapad Shukla Chaturthi - which was prohibited. Hence, he observed a fast on Magha Shukla Chaturthi and thus freed himself from the accusation.

Ganesh Jayanti Message in Hindi: Bhagwaan Shri Ganesha Ki Krupa Bani Rahe Aap Par Har Dam, Har Karya Me Safalta Mile, Jeeban Me Aaye Na Koi Gham. Shubh Ganesh Jayanti!

Ganesh Jayanti Facebook Message: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness And Prosperity Upon You & Your Family! Happy Ganesh Jayanti

Ganesh Jayanti Wishes in Hindi: Ganpati Ka Roop Nirala Hai, Chehra Dekho Kitna Bhola Bhala Hai, Jab Bhi Hum Par Aaye Koi Musibat, Ganpati Ne Hi Toh Hum Sabko Sambhala Hai. Shubh Ganesh Jayanti!

Ganesh Jayanti WhatsApp Message: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness And Prosperity Upon You & Your Family! Happy Ganesh Jayanti

With WhatsApp being a widely used instant messaging platform, people take to the platform to send wishes and festive greetings. Alternatively, you can also send Ganesh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers after downloading it for free from PlayStore.

Ganesh Jayanti is observed by following various traditions and cultures in different parts of the country. Some people observe fast on this day and offer a special preparation of sesame seeds to Lord Ganesha. In Uttar Pradesh, couples pray to Lord Ganesh for children. On Ganesh Jayanati, devotees visit Moreshwar temple in Pune and offer special prayers to Lord Ganesha. Some create a symbolic conical form of turmeric or sindhoor powder which is immersed in water on the fourth day. In Mumbai, the day is observed as Maagi Ganesh Utsav. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Ganesh Jayanti.