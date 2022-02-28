The prominent Hindu festival, Maha Shivratri is observed to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. The auspicious occasion is celebrated by devotees of Bhole Nath by keeping Maha Shivratri vrat, chanting calming Shiv mantras, and offering milk, honey, sweets, and flowers to the Shiv lingam. Women also pray to get blessed with a good husband and a happy married life. Furthermore, the day is incomplete without listening to soothing devotional songs dedicated to the creator of the Universe, Mahadev. As we begin the celebrations of Maha Shivratri, here are the top five Bhakti Geet dedicated to Shankara. Maha Shivratri 2022: Powerful Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Calming Shankara Mantras To Seek Blessings and Divine Grace on the Auspicious Day (Watch Videos).

Watch: Shiv Amritwani By Anuradha Paudwal

Watch: Shiv Mahima By Gulshan Kumar

Maha Shivratri 2022 Special Song By Gulshan Kumar

Maha Shivratri 2022 Religious Tracks

Latest Devotional Songs For The Festival Of Maha Shivratri

