In India, agriculture is unquestionably the largest livelihood provider that significantly contributes to the Gross Domestic Product. The sector is run by diligent farmers who put their blood and sweat that adds up to the nation's economic growth. Besides the natural weather, the farmers' primary tools are their cattle and land. To celebrate the farm animals and honour the cattle that are raised and kept for agricultural purposes, people mark the Bendur Festival annually. Bullocks, traditionally who assist the farmer in their farming work, are decorated and fed with special food. This occasion is widely known as Maharashtra Bendur, which the farmer communities observe with great zeal. According to a few almanacs, Maharashtra Bendur 2022 date is July 12. Meanwhile, according to Drik Panchang, Pola 2022 will be celebrated on August 27. Continue reading the article to learn about the Bendur fest, how folks celebrate it and its importance. Date and Significance of the Festival That Marks The Importance of Farm Animals.

Maharashtra Bendur Puja Rituals & Significance

The Bendur festival in the state of Maharashtra is marked by adorning bullocks and cattle with vibrant and designable clothes, and before that, they are bathed by the farmers. The cattle are paid honour for their hard work and are treated as family members. Their horns are polished and painted, and their ropes are changed with new bells tied to their necks. On the day of Bendur, women of the family decorate their houses with rangoli patterns and tie beautiful threads at the entrance while the farmer, oxen and bulls rest. People also apply a turmeric paste to the bullock's body and then adorn it with ornaments. The farm animals are also paraded through the village. The Bendur festival is a revelation of a custom in which all the domestic animals are celebrated as a part of the family. The occasion comes at a time, i.e. during the rainy season, when animals and humans have ploughed and laboured through mud and dirt.

