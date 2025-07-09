India is a land of agriculture and farmers hold utmost importance in the country’s economy and social upliftment. In the calendar year, the diverse landscape and agricultural practises give rise to a variety of festivals across different regions, celebrating agriculture and harvesting. In Maharashtra, Bendur is one such festival, which is observed with religious and traditional rituals. Often referred to as Maharashtra Bendur, it is a traditional festival celebrated by farmers in the state, reflecting their deep connection to agriculture and cattle. Maharashtra Bendur is celebrated between July and August, dedicated to the cattle, which are considered essential companies in farming. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Maharashtra Bendur 2025 wishes, images, Happy Bendur greetings, HD wallpapers, messages, and photos you can share with your friends and family. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Maharashtra Bendur usually falls in the month of Shravan, between July and August and involves a series of rituals. The significance of the festival extends beyond its religious and cultural aspects. It serves as a reminder of the symbiotic relationship between humans and animals, especially in the context of rural livelihoods. The farming community come together to celebrate and express gratitude for the sustenance provided by the animals. In addition, people can also share Maharashtra Bendur 2025 wishes and greetings with their friends and family to commemorate the auspicious festival. Below, we bring Maharashtra Bendur 2025 wishes, HD images, Happy Bendur messages, greetings and photos to celebrate the agricultural festival.

On the festival of Maharashtra Bendur, bullocks, who assist the farmers, are decorated and fed with special food. The act of reverence underscores a deep bond between the farmers and their livestock, which are crucial in the agricultural activities.

