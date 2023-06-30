Maharashtra Krishi Din, also spelt as Maharashtra Krushi Din, also known as Agriculture Day, is celebrated annually on July 1 in the state of Maharashtra. The special day is dedicated to honouring the contribution of farmers and promoting agricultural practices across the state. Maharashtra is one of the leading agricultural states in India, known for its diverse agricultural activities and high crop production. The day serves as a reminder to the public about the vital role played by farmers in ensuring food security and economic growth in Maharashtra. As Maharashtra Krishi Din 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2023 Date

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 1. Modi Government Gift for Farmers: Cabinet Approves Schemes Worth Over Rs 3.70 Lakh Crore for Farmers, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Maharashtra Krishi Din History

Maharashtra Krishi Din also marks the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik, who is popularly known as the ‘father of the green revolution’ in Maharashtra. Naik served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1963 until 1975, making him the longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Krishi Saptah is also observed in the state from July 1 to July 7. During CM Naik’s reign, several agricultural universities and agricultural institutions were established in the state. In 1972, when a drought hit Maharashtra, Naik implemented several measures to help the farmers, helping the state to emerge as one of the top states in the agricultural economy. Farmers Leader Rakesh Tikait Warns of Huge Protest, Says 'Bigger Agitation Than Anti-Farm Laws Stir Needed on MSP Issue'.

The day emphasizes the need to support and uplift the farming community through collective efforts and welfare measures. The day aims to create awareness about the new agricultural practices, technological innovations, and government schemes that support the farmers in the state.

Maharashtra Krishi Din Significance

Maharashtra Krishi Din is a perfect opportunity to recognize the efforts of farmers across the state and highlight their importance in sustaining the agricultural sector. On this day, various events and programs like agricultural exhibitions, workshops, seminars, and farmer rallies are organized to promote agricultural activities. Maharashtra Krishi Din holds great significance for farmers across the state as it educates them about the latest advancements in farming techniques, irrigation systems, crop varieties, and other agricultural innovations that have evolved over time.

