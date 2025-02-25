Maha Shivratri 2025 falls on February 26. This annual commemoration is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva across the world and is an important festival in Shaivism. The celebration of Maha Shivratri is seen as the commemoration of Lord Shiva’s marriage to Goddess Parvati amongst some devotees. Others believe that it celebrates the cosmic dance of creation and destruction that Lord Shiva performs. Visiting Shiva temples and witnessing the Maha Shivratri Puja and Shivling Abhishekam is considered to be extremely auspicious. Witnessing the Maha Shivratri Puja at one of the Jyotirlinga temples is considered to be more special and is, therefore, live-streamed across the world. Since the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain is believed to be one of the most prominent and popular Shiva temples, thousands of devotees visit the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri. For those who cannot visit the Jyotirlinga temple, people are sure to also have live streams of the Maha Shivratri 2025 puja from Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain and here’s everything you need to know about watching it. How To Watch Mahashivratri Celebration From Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation? Get YouTube Channel Link and Other Details.

When is Maha Shivratri 2025?

Maha Shivratri 2025 is commemorated on February 26. Unlike the other Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated throughout the night with night vigil and seeking blessings of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Phalgun month. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Maha Shivratri 2025 begins at 11:08 AM on Feb 26, and will go on till 08:54 AM on Feb 27. The Maha Shivratri Puja will be conducted through the night of February 27. What Are the 12 Jyotirlingas in India? Know Their Location, Story and Spiritual Significance of Each Jyotirlinga Temples Devoted to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2025 Puja Live Streaming From Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

The Maha Shivratri Puja at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple will begin on the evening of February 26 and will go on through the night. The live streaming of the Puja will be aired on the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple official YouTube channel and is sure to be witnessed by millions of people. The Nishita Kaal Puja will be from 12:08 AM to 12:58 AM on February 27, while the Shivaratri Parana (fast-breaking) will take place from 6:48 AM to 8:54 AM on February 27. The Puja Live Stream will take these timings into account as well.

Watch Mahashivratri Live Streaming From Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple:

We hope that this information helps you to celebrate Maha Shivratri 2025 with the enthusiasm and zeal that it deserves. We hope this festive and joyous occasion helps end the darkness and evil in your life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

