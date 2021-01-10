Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour across several parts of India. Makara Sankranti or Maghi is dedicated to the deity Surya. It is also celebrated as the festival of kites and people fly kites It is observed every year in the lunar month of Magha which corresponds with the month of January as per the Gregorian calendar. It marks the beginning of a new harvest season and the end of the winter season. People wish each other on the occasion by sending wishes and messages. It also includes Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, HD Images, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to share with your loved ones. Makar Sankranti 2021 Easy Rangoli Designs And HD Kite Kolam Images: Beautiful Patterns & Easy Tutorials to Make Your Festivity Even Brighter.

While the essence of Makar Sankranti is the same everywhere, in different regions of the country, it is celebrated by following varying customs and festivities and known by varying names. In Maharashtra, it is known as Pedda Pandaga, while in West Bengal it is called Poush Shongkranti, Magh Bihu in Assam and Thai Pongal by Tamilians. People wish each other by sharing Happy Makara Sankranti wishes and messages. Makara Sankranti 2021 falls on January 14 and as the festival approaches, here are messages and greetings to celebrate the occasion. Makar Sankranti 2021 Mehendi Design Images & Tutorial Videos: From Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Sun Design to Vine Work, Bracelet-Style & Punjabi Mehendi Patterns, Celebrate Lohri & Uttarayan in Style.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes for a Makar Sankranti Filled With Sweet Moments You Will Cherish Forever! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

Facebook Greetings Read: Hope You Are Blessed With Good Fortune and Happiness on This Makar Sankranti and Always! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes for a Happy and Prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God Fulfills All Your Wishes on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

Facebook Greetings Read: Sending My Heartfelt Wishes to You and Your Family for a Happy and Blessed Makar Sankranti! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Merriment, May There Be Success and Fulfillment, All This I Wish for You, on This Makar Sankranti! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021

