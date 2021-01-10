Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated grandly across India. The day is dedicated to the Sun God. It is also known as the festival of kites during which people fly kites. The observance falls in the lunar month of Magha which corresponds with the Gregorian month of January. People clean their houses, decorate it, make sweets and meet their loved ones on the occasion. They make rangoli design at their doorstep as it is considered auspicious during the occasion. As Makara Sankranti 2021 approaches, we bring to you latest rangoli designs, patterns and beautiful HD Images to make your festivity even brighter.

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of a new harvest season and the end of the winter season. As the day is dedicated to Sun God, people make rangoli of Sun. To portray prosperity, people also draw images of rice bags and other pulses. Ahead of the festival, we bring to you easy Makar Sankranti rangoli tutorial videos using which you can make beautiful designs at your doorstep. Also, these can be made quickly without consuming a lot of time, so you need not worry about it affecting your celebrations on the day of the festivity. Makar Sankranti 2021 Mehendi Design Images & Tutorial Videos.

Happy Makar Sankranti Rangoli Video:

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Rangoli Design:

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Patterns:

While these are some of the videos, you can add your creative touch to make your rangoli even more interesting. You can write Happy Makar Sankranti and also draw images of kites. Some people make just kites and write wishes inside it. We hope you have a happy time making rangoli. Also wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti in advance!

