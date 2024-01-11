Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated across India with various names and customs, marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. This auspicious day, usually on January 14th or 15th, carries diverse cultural significance and is observed with unique rituals in different states. That is not it, Makar Sankranti is also named differently in various states in India adding a colorful and joyous dimension to the country's cultural tapestry.

1. Uttarayan in Gujarat

In the vibrant state of Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is synonymous with the grand Uttarayan festival. People gather on rooftops to fly colourful kites, filling the sky with a mesmerizing display. The lively atmosphere, coupled with traditional delicacies like undhiyu and chikkis, makes Uttarayan a vibrant celebration of joy and togetherness.

2. Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, this four-day harvest festival is a time for expressing gratitude to nature. The Pongal dish, made with newly harvested rice, is central to the celebrations. The festival also involves traditional music, dance, and the ritual of 'Kolam' – the intricate, colourful designs drawn on the ground.

3. Magh Bihu in Assam

In Assam, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Magh Bihu. The festival revolves around community feasts, traditional Bihu dances, and the lighting of bonfires. The occasion marks the culmination of the harvesting season, and people express their gratitude to the deities for a bountiful yield.

4. Lohri in Punjab

Punjab commemorates Makar Sankranti with the exuberant festival of Lohri. A bonfire is lit, and families gather around to sing traditional songs, dance the bhangra, and enjoy festive foods. Lohri holds cultural significance as it symbolizes the passing of the winter solstice and the onset of longer days.

5. Sankranti or Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh celebrates Sankranti or Pedda Panduga with fervour. The festivities include the preparation of a variety of sweets, the creation of colourful rangoli patterns, and the decoration of cattle, which are integral to agrarian life. Bhogi Mantalu, a bonfire tradition, is also observed.

6. Makara Vilakku in Kerala

In Kerala, the festival is known as Makara Vilakku. Pilgrims throng to the Sabarimala Temple to witness the divine 'Makaravilakku' or the celestial light that appears atop Ponnambalamedu. The festival is marked by religious rituals, traditional music, and offerings to Lord Ayyappa.

7. Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh celebrates Makar Sankranti as Khichdi Parv. Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges, and the ritual of offering khichdi to the deities is observed. The day is also associated with charity and acts of goodwill.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated under various names across India, exemplifies the cultural diversity and rich traditions that define the country. While the customs may vary, the essence remains the same – a celebration of the harvest season, gratitude towards nature, and the joy of community bonding. These regional variations contribute to the kaleidoscope of India's cultural heritage, making Makar Sankranti a truly unique and cherished festival nationwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).