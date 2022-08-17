The first month of Malayalam New Year 2022 will be observed on August 17, Wednesday. The first month of the official Malayalam New Year is known as Chingam 1. The people of Kerala celebrate Chingam 1 by organising special pujas and prayers in temples. Hindus consider this month highly auspicious for weddings, moving into a new house, buying a new house or starting new ventures. People greet each other on this day through various social media platforms. As you celebrate Malayalam New Year and Chingam 1 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day.

Kolla Varsham is the traditional calendar followed by the people of Kerala. This calendar is based on the sun transitions from one rasi to another. Chingam 1, the first month of Malayalam New year, marks the end of the most difficult Karkidakam month, which is the peak monsoon season. Though Vishu is considered to be the first month of the astronomical new year, Chingam marks the official beginning of the Malayalam New Year. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day.

Messages and Greetings for Malayalam New Year 2022!

Malayalam New Year 2022 Greeting (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is The Time To Leave Aside All the Worries and Be a Part of Merriment. With Lots of Love, Wishing You a Very Happy Malayalam New Year.

Welcome, This New Year!

Malayalam New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Chingam 1, Let’s Pledge To Welcome the New Year With an Open Heart and Mind.

Season's Greetings!

Malayalam New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Happy and Prosperous Malayalam New Year.

A Year To Remember!

Malayalam New Year 2022 Warm Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Make This Malayalam New Year a Year To Remember for All of Us by Working Harder To Achieve All Our Dreams.

Happy Chingam 1 to One and All!

Malayalam New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chingam 1 to You and Your Family.

The Kolla Varsham consists of 12 months, namely Chingam, Kanni, Thulam, Vrishchikam, Dhanu, Makaram, Kambham, Meenam, Medam, Edavam, Midhunam and Karkidakam. The temples in Kerala witness a huge crowd on Chingam 1 as people start the day by visiting the temples. You can download these greetings to wish all your near and dear ones. Wishing everyone Happy Malayalam New Year and Chingam 2022!

