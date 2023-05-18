Malcolm X Day is an American holiday celebrated on either May 19 or the third Friday of May. The day is marked in honour of Malcolm X, a civil rights leader. The commemoration of this day has been proposed as an official state holiday in the US state of Illinois in 2015 and in Missouri as recently as 2019. At present, only Berkeley and Oakland in California observe the holiday, with city offices and schools closed on Malcolm X Day.

This year, Malcolm X Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 19. Malcolm X, an American Muslim minister and human rights activist, was born on May 19, 1925. As Malcolm X Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Malcolm X Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day, and more. Malcolm X 95th Birth Anniversary: A Short Biography and Famous Quotes by Legendary Human Rights Activist.

Malcolm X Day 2023 Date

Malcolm X Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 19

Malcolm X Day History

Malcolm X Day has been an official holiday in Berkeley, California, since 1979. In 2014, a proposal was put forth by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Chicago to make the holiday in the US state of Illinois. The Illinois proposal differs from the Berkeley, California resolution in that the holiday would be observed on May 19 instead of the third Friday in May. Before that, several unsuccessful attempts were made in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., with numerous calls for it to be celebrated alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. In 2015, the Illinois Senate unanimously passed the resolution for the official holiday designation designating May 19 as Malcolm X Day. Malcolm X’s 95th Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Fiery Yet Controversial Black Rights Activist.

Significance

Malcolm X is widely regarded as the second most influential leader of the Nation of Islam after Elijah Muhammad. Malcolm X was a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. He was the spokesman for the Nation of Islam until 1964. Malcolm X was a vocal advocate for Black empowerment and the promotion of Islam within the Black community. In September 1960, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Malcolm X was invited to the official functions of several African nations. Malcolm X Day holiday is aimed to educate people about his sacrifices and to appreciate and celebrate the works he did and the impact he had on society.

