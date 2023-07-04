Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, July 4. It is a significant fasting observance dedicated to Goddess Gauri or Goddess Parvati, who is revered as the divine consort of Lord Shiva. Married women primarily observe Mangala Gauri Vrat to seek the blessings of the goddess for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The vrat is typically observed on Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Shravana (July-August). It is observed for a specific number of weeks, ranging from four to sixteen, depending on regional customs and individual preferences. As you observe Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

During the Mangala Gauri Vrat, women observe a fast, refraining from consuming food and water for the entire day. Some variations of the vrat allow for the consumption of certain fruits or a single meal during the day, while others practice a waterless fast. The fasting women wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. They wear clean and traditional attire and adorn themselves with symbols of a married woman, such as sindoor (vermilion), mangal sutra (sacred necklace), and bangles. They then create a sacred space for the puja (worship) of Goddess Gauri.

The Mangala Gauri Vrat is believed to bring happiness, marital harmony, and prosperity to the family. It is seen as an opportunity for women to strengthen their devotion and express gratitude to the divine feminine energy represented by Goddess Gauri.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023!

