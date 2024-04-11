Matsya Jayanti, also known as the birth anniversary of Lord Matsya, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion in India. The day celebrates the first avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to have taken the form of a fish. The festival is observed on the day of Tritiya during the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This festive event of Matsya Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 11, i.e., Thursday. Matsya Jayanti Muhurat will start at 01.55 pm and end at 04.25 pm. The duration of the shubh muhurat will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Matsya Jayanti day falls during Chaitra Navratri and usually coincides with Gangaur festivities. Matsya Jayanti Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS for the Hindu Festival Celebrating Matsya Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Matsya Jayanti 2024 Date

Matsya Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 11, 2024, i.e., Thursday. On this day, special pujas are organised in Lord Vishnu temples around India.

Matsya Jayanti 2024 Timing

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 05.32 pm on April 10 and lasts until 03.03 pm on April 11, 2024.

Matsya Jayanti Rituals

On Matsya Jayanti day, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath and observe a fast in the name of Lord Matsya (Lord Vishnu). The fast is observed a day before Matsya Jayanti and concluded after the following day's dawn. Devotees worship and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, recite sacred mantras, seek the Lord's blessings, and break their fast. It is said that devotees should engage in charity and donation to Brahmins and people in need.

Matsya Jayanti Significance

According to religious beliefs, Matsya Avatar is the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came to save the universe from a demon named Hayagriva. The deity is believed to save devotees from all evil. Devotees typically observe this day by offering prayers, visiting temples, and worshipping Lord Matsya. Matsya Jayanti: Significance & Mythology Related to Celebration of Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s First Incarnation.

The festival is significant in Hindu mythology and is celebrated with devotion by followers of Lord Vishnu. It is said that devotees get rid of all their past and present sins by worshipping Lord Vishnu on the day of Matsya Jayanti and also move towards the path of righteousness.

