The auspicious Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad 2020 or Mawlid is on October 29 and October 30. Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, which is Arabic for Birth of the Prophet, is the celebration of Islamic prophet, Prophet Muhammud’s birth anniversary. The twelfth day in the Islamic month of Rabi' al-awwal, is widely considered to be the day that Prophet Muhammud was born. Every year, on this day people dress up in new clothes, offer special prayers and prepare grand feasts (daawats) for friends and family. But because of the pandemic, large gatherings will not be allowed this year, to avoid further spread of the pandemic. This is why, we bring you Eid-e-Milad wishes, Mawlid Mubarak messages, Mawlid WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your near ones. Sending Eid Mubarak 2020 greetings is a traditional practice among devotees and this is why Eid-E-Milad 2020 messages are even more special during a pandemic. Through these Eid-e-Milad greetings and Mawlid 2020 HD images, you will be able to stay connected with your near ones.

Eid-e-Milad is widely celebrated by most Muslims across the world, and is a public holiday in almost all the Islamic Countries. The only exception to this are Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which do not commemorate this festival as an official holiday. Mawlid celebrations begin with religious prayer offerings and continue on to be a day to remember and reiterate the great teachings of Prophet Muhammud. The Prophet is said to have led a life that promotes love and peace, and on this day, people remind each other of his great contributions and also try to lead a life that follows suit.

Mawlid is a day of celebration by all Muslims, however, the exact date of this festival is often argued upon. With the emergence of Wahhabism/Salafism, some Muslims began to refrain from celebrating this festival. However, most of them continue to commemorate this important festival with great enthusiasm and zeal. As we celebrate the festival of Eid-e-Milad, here are an array of Mawlid 2020 wishes and messages, Eid-e-Milad WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

Eid-E-Milad un Nabi Mubarak Wishes

Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak Image And Wallpaper 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: A special Eid dua for you, May Allah's blessings and divine grace be with you! Eid-E-Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak Image And Wallpaper 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Allah bless you and may you have a joyous Eid celebration. May the auspicious occasion of Eid bless you with peace and bring joy to your heart and home. Eid Mubarak!

Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak Image And Wallpaper 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Allah show us the right path on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Mubarak!

Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak Image And Wallpaper 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. Eid Mubarak!

Eid e Milad un Nabi Mubarak Image And Wallpaper 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Hope that you are guided by your faith in the almighty and shine in his divine blessings. Wishing you a Happy Eid.

Mawlid celebrations are believed to have begun in the early days of Islam when few people of the Tabi‘un started reciting poetry and songs composed to honour Muhammad to the crowds. Today, this tradition has evolved over a period of time and has been becoming grander every year. With relics of Prophet Muhammad being displayed and hymns and chants praising the Islamic Prophet being sung by followers, the festivities that surround Mawlid are truly spectacular! We hope that these wishes and messages help you in celebrating a peaceful Eid-e-Milad!

