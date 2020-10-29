To mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Muslims around the world celebrates Eid Milad-Un-Nabi. Also called Mawlid, it is celebrated in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. Eid un Nabi 2020 is on October 30. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 messages and HD images. Because the celebration will be low-key this year, given the pandemic, these greetings and GIFs would be useful to you while wishing Eid Mubarak to your near ones. So, check out this collection of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 messages, HD images, Eid Mubarak greetings and more to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when people gathered to read poetry and sang verses to honour Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet’s life, as reflected in the Hadith, continue to influence believers and on this day, devotees honour him, recalling his teachings. People also hold night-long prayers and send Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to friends and family and wish Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak. Because of the pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key, just like all the festivals, devotees can still make it special with these wishes and greetings. Download these Eid Mubarak 2020 messages, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 wishes, HD images, greetings and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Grant Us the Strength to Follow the Path of Righteousness. Happy Eid Ul Milad!

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: Duniya Ki Her Fiza Mein Ujala RASOOL Ka,

Ye Saari Kainaat Hai Sadqa RASOOL Ka;

Khushbu-E-Gulab Hai Pasina RASOOL Ka,

Aap Ko Bhi Ho Mubarak Mahina RASOOL Ka”

EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI Mubarak Ho

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope That Allah Bestows

His Choicest Blessings on Us,

And Our Association Grows Stronger Every Year.

Wishing You Joy and Prosperity on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

