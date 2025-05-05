Mumbai, May 5: WhatsApp has released a new feature for iOS beta users that allows them to open certain business links on the messenger. WhatsApp recently introduced eight new emojis for Android developers to test before the official rollout. Meta-owned WhatsApp also rolled out another feature, 'Broadcast chat lists', to Android users, which implemented new restrictions on the broadcast messages the users sent.

Now, WhatsApp has rolled out a beta feature for the iOS platform in its iOS 25.14.10.72 update. The developers or testers can access the new feature via the TestFlight beta program on Apple's iOS. The new feature called "business website links" helps users to view HTTPS-secured business sites directly within the WhatsApp app, according to a post by WABetaInfo. It said that the new feature improves speed and convenience along with protecting the users' privacy and control. Signal App Clone Used by Donald Trump Adviser Was Hacked, Says Report

The business website links feature in WhatsApp provides flexibility to the users to switch their preferred external browsers at any time along with customisation benefits. They can enjoy the uninterrupted browsing experience as well. WABetaInfo said, "It appears that WhatsApp now intends to offer iOS users the same in-app link functionality as it already does for the Android version, aiming to provide a consistent experience across both platforms."

WhatsApp's new feature will help users avoid redirection to the default external browsers like Safari, Chrome, Firefox or any other versions on their devices when they tap on any links. The app will not automatically open the default browsers and open it. Instead, it will load the content directly within the WhatsApp application, offering a preview. Grok Voice Mode New Update Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI To Offer Improvement in Voices Ara and Rex for SuperGrok Users on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp users can stay on the app while they browse the platform without opening their web browsers. However, users cannot access all the available links and are strictly restricted to certain businesses that meet the specific criteria. With this new feature, WhatsApp can also maintain users' privacy and safety when they browse business content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2025 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).