Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the lunar Islamic calendar and starts with the sacred month of Muharram. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s historic migration (Hijrah) from Mecca to Medina, a defining event that laid the foundation for the Muslim community and signifies a transition from hardship to hope. This calendar system, which began in 622 CE, reminds Muslims of the importance of faith, perseverance, and community. To mark the first month of Islamic New Year 2025, share these Muharram 2025 messages, greetings, Hijri New Year images, photos and HD wallpapers to express gratitude on the sacred month. Islamic New Year 2025 Greetings As New Hijri Year 1447 AH Begins: Share HD Wallpapers, Messages, Photos and Sayings As Islamic New Year Begins With Sighting of Muharram Moon.

Unlike the Gregorian New Year, Islamic New Year is not associated with celebrations or social festivities. Instead, it is a time for quiet reflection, remembrance, and spiritual renewal. Muslims use this opportunity to look inward, reflect on their deeds of the past year, and seek ways to grow spiritually in the year ahead. Acts of worship such as extra prayers, reading the Qur’an, fasting, and performing charitable deeds are common practices during this period. The emphasis is on simplicity, sincerity, and devotion. As you observe Hijri New Year 2025, share these Muharram 2025 messages, greetings, Hijri New Year images, photos and HD wallpapers. Islamic New Year 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Muharram Photos, Hijri New Year Messages and Quotes to Family and Friends.

Muharram Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Observe This Sacred Month, May Your Heart Be Filled With Patience, Your Soul With Serenity and Your Life With the Wisdom To Walk the Right Path.

Muharram Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Muharram, May Allah’s Blessings Bring You Peace, Guidance and Steadfast Faith.

Muharram Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Prayers Be Answered, Your Heart Be at Ease and Your Path Be Illuminated With Guidance.

Muharram Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In This Sacred Month of Remembrance, May You Find Solace, Strength and Boundless Blessings From Allah.

Muharram Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Observe Muharram, May It Bring Unity, Understanding and Hope Into Our Lives and Communities.

The Islamic New Year also serves as a reminder of sacrifice, especially during the first ten days of Muharram. The 10th day, known as Ashura, holds deep significance, particularly for Shia Muslims, who remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at Karbala. The story of Karbala is one of courage, truth, and standing firm against oppression. As a whole, the Islamic New Year calls Muslims to not only honour their history but to also renew their dedication to justice, compassion, and faith. It’s a meaningful time to reconnect with Islamic values and begin the new year with a heart full of hope, patience, and purpose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).