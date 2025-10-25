Nagula Chavithi is celebrated on the fourth day after Diwali Amavasya during the Hindu month of Karthik. It is traditional for people to worship the snake god or Nagdev on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi. A special Puja is offered to Nag Devta on the occasion of Nagula Chavithi. As we celebrate Nagula Chavithi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, Chavithi Tithi, Puja Muhurat, how to celebrate Nagula Chavithi, and its importance.

Nagula Chavithi 2025 will be celebrated today, October 25. The commemoration of Nagula Chavithi is marked four days after Diwali. The Chavithi Tithi for Nagula Chavithi begins at 01:19 AM on Oct 25, 2025 and will go on till 03:48 AM on Oct 26, 2025. An integral part of Nagula Chavithi celebration is the Nag Puja that is conducted by devotees on this day. Nagula Chavithi Puja Muhurat falls between 10:58 AM to 01:12 PM on October 25. Nagula Chavithi 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Share Quotes, HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers to Celebrate Naga Chaturthi.

Nagula Chavithi Significance

The celebration of Nagula Chavithi is mainly celebrated in the southern parts of India, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. People believe that offering the Nagula chavithi Puja on this day helps them to gain prosperity, good health and happiness for themselves and their daily life. On the occasion of Nagula Chavithi, married women traditionally observe a stringent fast and offer milk to dedicated snake burrows that are raised in temples.

It is important to note that there are various criticisms and concerns raised about some practices around Nagula Chavithi, especially concerning the offering of milk that is usually made to the snake god on this day. This was mainly because snake charmers would force feed milk to the snakes as a part of the ritual. This tradition has been modified in most areas of celebration. We hope that Nagula Chavithi brings all the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve.

