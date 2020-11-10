One of the most important rituals performed on Choti Diwali is the Abhyanga Snan. On Naraka Chaturdashi day, people take a hoy bath in the morning which is believed to have a calming effect on their mind, body and soul. Diwali festivities begin with Govatsa Dwadashi in different parts of the country, while in other regions Dhanteras mark the first day of Dhanteras. As Diwali 2020 approaches, we bring to you Abhyanga Snan 2020 date, Shubh Muhurat, significance and rituals performed on the day. Diwali 2020: What Is the Difference Between Diwali & Kali Puja? Know the Significance, Rituals and More About These Festivals

.Abhyanga Snan Shubh Muhurat

November 14 - 05:34 AM to 06:46 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 12 Mins

Moonrise at Abhyanga Snan - 05:34 AM

Abhyanga Snan during Moonrise and Chaturdashi

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

People perform Abhyanga Snan on this day as it can avoid going to Narak. People make Ubtan using sesame oil for Abhyangasnan. Abhyanga is a combination of two Sanskrit words Abhi and Anga which means glowing boy and Snan means bath. Regular use of Abhyangasnan is said to improve health and longevity. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

Abhyanga Snan Significance

The Abhyanga Snan is a holy bathing ritual preceded by a body massage with sesame oil. A coarse powder made of different herbs and pulses is used for bathing. People apply this from head to toe to cleanse their body and get rid of Pitta Dosha. A person feels rejuvenated, relaxed and refreshed after taking this bath. Diwali 2020 Rituals for Good Luck: From Lakshmi Mantra to 'Shubh-Labh' Rangoli, Things to Do on Deepawali to Attract Prosperity, Wealth and Happiness.

Abhyanga Snan is also believed to take away laziness and negative things that mislead one. It thus also signifies the elimination of evil with the purification process. After the death of Narakasura at the hands of Satyabhama, Lord Krishna was given a holy bath by his Queens. This was to remove stains of Narakasura's blood from Shri Krishna's forehead, that he had applied to celebrate the victory of his wife, Satyabhama over the demon.

