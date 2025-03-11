Narasimha Dwadashi is observed on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of the Phalguna month and is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, the fierce half-lion, half-man incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This day commemorates the divine protection Vishnu provides to his devotees, as seen in the story of Prahlada and his victory over his tyrannical father, King Hiranyakashipu. Devotees observe fasting, prayers, and rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Narasimha for courage, protection, and spiritual strength. Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 11. To celebrate the auspicious day, we bring you Narasimha Dwadashi 2025 wishes and HD images for free download online. These Narasimha Dwadashi messages in Hindi, wallpapers and greetings are perfect to share with your friends and family. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on Narasimha Dwadashi cleanses past sins and grants moksha (liberation). Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit Vishnu or Narasimha temples to offer prayers, flowers, and sacred food. Reading the Narasimha Purana and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama are common practices on this day. As you observe Narasimha Dwadashi 2025, share these Narasimha Dwadashi messages in Hindi, wallpapers and greetings. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Narasimha Dwadashi Messages in Hindi

Narasimha Dwadashi Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi Messages in Hindi

Narasimha Dwadashi Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi Images

Narasimha Dwadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narasimha Dwadashi Images

Narasimha Dwadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

The significance of Narasimha Dwadashi is rooted in the belief that Lord Narasimha eliminates negativity and protects his devotees from evil forces. The observance is particularly beneficial for those facing challenges, seeking justice, or desiring spiritual upliftment. Fasting on this day is believed to remove obstacles and grant inner strength. The fast is traditionally broken the next day after offering food to Brahmins and the needy. Devotees who observe Narasimha Dwadashi with devotion are believed to be blessed with fearlessness, prosperity, and divine protection throughout their lives. Wishing everyone Happy Narasimha Dwadashi 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).