National Administrative Professionals' Day 2020 Date: Know History And Significance of the Day That Highlights Role of People in Administrative Positions

National Administrative Professionals' Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Administrative Professionals Day: The Administrative Professionals Day is also popularly known as Secretaries Day or Admin Day. The observance of Administrative Professionals is observed globally every year. We may not see how much important the role of an administrative person is in an organisation, be it in any capacity such as secretaries, assistants, receptionists, support professionals, etc. The Administrative Professionals Day is observed to honour the efforts and work of the admin staff at respective workplaces. If you are looking for information on Administrative Professionals Day, then you have come to the right place. Here, you can find more information on Administrative Professionals Day 2020, its date, history, and significance. National Administrative Professionals’ Day 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Wish People in Administrative Roles.

When will be the Administrative Professionals Day 2020 celebrated?

The Administrative Professionals Day 2020, like every year, is celebrated on a Wednesday of the last full week of April. In India, due to different time zones, it is observed on a Tuesday. Hence, the Administrative Professionals Day, also known as Secretaries Day, is celebrated on April 21, this year around.

What is the history of Administrative Professionals Day?

At the times of World War II, there was a shortage of skilled administrative people in the United States. It was in 1942, the National Secretaries Association was formed to recognise the efforts and contributions of the people who served their respective organisations over the years. Administrative Professionals’ Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Say Thank You With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and GIF Greetings.

However, the first celebration of Administrative Professionals Day was in 1952. It was in that year when US Secretary of Commerce Charles W Sawyer proclaimed the first official celebration of Administrative Professionals Day. June 4, 1952, which was a Wednesday, was designated to be the first Secretaries Day. It was in 2000 when the name was changed to Administrative Professional Day.

What is the significance of Administrative Professionals Day?

We all know how critical and valuable the position of a secretary (or an admin staff) is in any organisation; however, not all of us acknowledge this fact, let alone celebrate it. The importance of the Administrative Professionals Day is quite high as it aims to restore pride and integrity in the work of administrative staff. It also aims to promote more women in these roles.

Administrative Professionals Day recognises the efforts and works by secretaries, assistants, etc. do. On this day, people celebrate the occasion in their office, workplace canteens, etc. They share greeting cards, chocolates, and tiffin as well.

The Administrative Professionals Day, also known as Admin Day, is celebrated in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand Belgium, France, Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa. It is not a public holiday in the countries it is observed. However, there are several relaxations made. Nonetheless, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, the celebrations wouldn’t be as jubilant this year. On April 21, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Administrative Professionals Day 2020’, and a big applause for all the hardworking professionals around the world on this special day.