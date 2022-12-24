National Consumer Day is observed every year on December 24. It is a day to highlight the importance of the consumer movement and the need to make every consumer more aware of their rights and responsibilities. On National Consumer Day, the consumer protection act of 1986 received assent from the president. This act empowers consumers and helps them protect their rights through its various notified rules and provisions like consumer protection councils, consumer disputes redressal commissions, mediation, product liability and punishment for manufacturing or selling products containing adulterant/spurious goods. As you observe National Consumer Rights Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. National Consumer Day 2022 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Rights of Consumers.

National Consumer Day shows the rights and powers of a consumer, which are presented to make people aware of the rights of consumers. Some people confuse this day with World Consumer Day, observed on March 15. Both days are observed with similar objectives. Creating awareness about consumer rights on National Consumer Rights Day 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages.

This day was made under the Consumer Protection Act to save consumers from market exploitation like different pricing and getting different or defective products. National Consumer Day is important to raise proper awareness about prices and what consumers consume. Wishing everyone a Happy National Consumer Day 2022!

