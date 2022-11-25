National Day Of Giving 2022 is a global event that is celebrated annually on Tuesday which comes after Thanksgiving. The special day is dedicated to encouraging the habit of giving among people and communities to make the world a better place. This year, National Day Of Giving falls on November 29, 2022. The National Day Of Giving is also popularly known as ‘Giving Tuesday’ and is marked on the Tuesday after all the major events like Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Over the years, the day has inspired millions of people to celebrate giving. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

As it is rightly said that charity begins at home, but you should make it a point to spread the goodness around you and in your community. It’s not about how much you can give, it’s about being generous enough to be of help to the ones who genuinely need help. Your every action counts. As we observe National Day Of Giving, here is all you need to know about its history and significance.

National Day Of Giving History

The earliest records of giving can be traced to 2500 B.C. in ancient Hebrew when taxes were introduced to help the poor. As per historical records, Hebrews were made to give a tenth of their earnings or harvests to benefit the entire community. Moreover, the act of giving between the 20th and 21st centuries gradually surged and people began leveraging social media as a medium to reach and connect with individuals. Cyber Monday 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Offers Great Online Deals to Shoppers in the US.

The history of National Day Of Giving dates back to 2012. This day encourages the act of giving and aims at fostering relationships by being kind to others. The observance of this day was originally initiated by 92nd street Y to get people to focus more on charity this holiday season. Giving Tuesday is the day to act on gratitude and pay it forward by giving to the communities. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, families, businesses, community centres and people across the world come together for one common purpose: To be generous and give whatever they can to the needy.

National Day Of Giving Significance

National Day Of Giving is a great opportunity for people to be generous and charitable to the less fortunate ones. On this day, let us look out for the needy and care for their needs in whatever ways possible. You can celebrate National Day of Giving by visiting children’s homes, a shelter home for the homeless, or an NGO and helping them with their needs to keep up the spirit of giving! You can also raise awareness about the National Day of Giving on social media and educate people about the significance of the day and how important it is to develop the value of giving.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).