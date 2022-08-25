Dogs are known to be our best friends and have proven their mettle, time and again. And they truly deserve to be cherished and celebrated every day. However, the whole world comes together to celebrate our furry friends on the occasion of International Dog Day. Also known as National Dog Day, International Dog Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 26. And while there are various ways to celebrate these adorable beings that fill our lives with nothing but love and joy, it is important to understand the meaning behind this celebration, the significance of International Dog Day and more. National Pet Day 2022: BTS V’s Dog Yeontan to BLACKPINK Lisa’s Pup Love, Check Out Most Adorable Pets of K-Pop Stars!

When is International Dog Day 2022?

International Dog Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 26. This annual observance was first created in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate. While the main agenda of this celebration was to celebrate dogs and the joy that they bring into our lives, many people also use this day as a way to raise awareness about the need to adopt, urge people to foster or take home rescues and help ensure that all our furry friends are happy and safe as well.

Significance of National Dog Day

While dogs have always been known to bring comfort to one and all, there are several dogs who themselves struggle to find comfort or a safe home. Thousands of rescuers struggle to make ends meet and keep the dogs healthy. And strays worldwide are subjected to various challenges day after day. The celebration of International Dog Day is an opportunity for us to take time out to appreciate these loving fur babies and do our bit to ensure that the doggos of the world are also happy and comfortable.

There are various ways that people choose to celebrate National Dog Day. From planning a special day out to the dog park or adventure with their fur babies to showering them with treats and gifts to make them feel special — the options of how to celebrate International Dog Day are endless! You can also go the extra mile by spending the day with some rescues or by donating to help the dogs in need. We hope that this International Dog Day, your doggo gets the best treats and has a fun time!

