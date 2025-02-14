National Donor Day is an annual event that is observed across the United States of America (USA) on February 14. This day aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and encourages people to register as donors. National Donor Day highlights how a single donor can save or improve multiple lives by donating vital organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and tissues. National Donor Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 14. The annual US event also pays tribute and remembers the ones who have donated organs, giving others a second chance at life. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Organ donation is the process of giving an organ or tissue to another person who needs a transplant to survive or improve their quality of life. It can be life-saving for patients suffering from organ failure due to diseases, accidents, or congenital conditions. Commonly donated organs include the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and intestines, while tissues like corneas, skin, and bone marrow can also be donated. In this article, let’s know more about the National Donor Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual US event.

National Donor Day 2025 Date

National Donor Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 14.

National Donor Day Significance

National Donor Day serves as an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and educate the masses about organ donation, dispel the myths and state the facts. The day helps people get rid of misconceptions and encourages more people to register as donors. By choosing to become an organ donor, individuals can make a life-changing impact and leave behind a legacy of generosity and compassion.

On this day, many organisations and healthcare institutions host awareness campaigns, donor registration drives, and events to support the annual event.

