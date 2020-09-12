National Grandparents Day is a national holiday celebrated in the United States on the first Sunday after Labor Day. National Grandparents Day 2020 falls on September 13. The day is observed to honour and thank grandparents for being an inspiration to all our lives. It is also to show gratitude to them for guiding us in various walks of life. Talking about grandparents, everyone has a special story to tell about their grandmothers especially. From their secret cooking recipes to old jingles and bed-time stories, grandmoms are a special breed altogether. They have solutions to all your problems and loves you like none other. For all those who miss their grannies on National Grandparents Day 2020, we bring to you beautiful wishes and messages to send her and tell her how much you love her. It also includes National Grandparents Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send your grandmom.

Takeout some time for your granny and spend the day with her. She is sure going to feel special and loved with your gesture. Unknowingly and knowingly they have invested a lot into our lives and let's take the moment to thank them for all they have done for us. People celebrate National Grandparents Day by sending them flowers, greeting cards and also shower them with a lot of gifts. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, you can send them good wishes and remind them of old memories.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Grandma, Spending Time With You Is a Favorite Memory in My Life, Thank You for Your Endless Love! Happy Grandparents Day.

Facebook Greetings Read: Having a Great Mom Is As Sweet as a Piece of Cake. Having a Grandma Like You Is As Sweet as the Icing on the Cake. Happy Grandparents Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Grandma, I Just Want to Let You Know That While I May Not Get the Opportunity to See You Every Day, but That Never Means You Don’t Reside in My Heart and Mind. Happy Grandparents Day.

Facebook Greetings Read: Grandma, Thank You for Your Infinite Love and Wisdom. Happy Grandparents Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Granny, You Are Truly Cherished. May God Always Bless You and You Shower Us With All the Good Blessings and Lessons in Life. Happy Grandparents Day.

National Grandparents Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send messages and wishes. You can download National Grandmothers Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved gran!

