National Ice Cream Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of July. This year it will be observed on July 17. As you celebrate National Ice cream Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Facebook quotes, Instagram captions, GIF images, HD wallpapers and funny tweets that you can share with all your loved ones as you enjoy this delicious treat on this day. National Ice Cream Month 2022: Five Reasons Why Ice Creams Are Such a Delight.

Ice creams are loved by over 90 percent of the population in the US. President Reagan commemorated National Ice Cream Day in 1984 and glorified the dairy industry in America. He also proclaimed July as National Ice Cream month, describing ice cream as a nutritious and wholesome food enjoyed by over ninety percent of the people in the United States. From Chocolate Ice Cream to Avocado Ice Cream, Here Are 5 Easy Homemade Recipes of America’s Favourite Dessert (Watch Videos).

Though the inventor of ice cream is unknown, it is believed to be first consumed in China between 618-97AD. Close to a thousand years later, Marco Polo returned from the far east and bought back of recipe for what is known as sherbet. It was earlier known as cream ice and is believed to be the ice cream in today’s world. Here are quotes and Instagram captions that you can use to post your ice cream picture over social media as you celebrate the day.

Messages for National Ice Cream Day 2022

Quotes on Ice Cream (File Image)

Greetings for National Ice Cream Day 2022

Quotes on Ice Cream (File Image)

Instagram Caption for National Ice Cream Day 2022

Quotes on Ice Cream (File Image)

Images for National Ice Cream Day 2022

Quotes on Ice Cream (File Image)

HD Wallpapers for National Ice Cream Day 2022

Quotes on Ice Cream (File Image)

Today, ice creams are sold on the street, in ice cream vans, in ice cream parlours and in malls. From ice candies to sundaes, various varieties of ice creams are available and loved by people. It’s a day that gives you an excuse to beat the heat with this delicious treat. Enjoy your favourite flavour of ice cream, and don’t forget to post the pictures on social media. Here are quotes and Instagram captions you can use to celebrate National Ice cream Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy National Ice Cream Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).