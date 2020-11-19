National Integration Day, also known as Quami Ekta Diwas, is observed annually on November 19 in India. The event is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The day is commemorated by conducting various activities and programs like Inter State Youth Exchange Program, National Youth Festival and award ceremonies. National Integration Day 2020 marks the 103rd birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad. She was the daughter of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Indira Gandhi is the second-longest serving Prime Minister of India after her father Jawaharlal Nehru. Her tenure stretched from January 1966 to March 1977 and then again from January 1980 to 1984. She was assassinated by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984. National Integration Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Observed on Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary.

Indira Gandhi, hailed as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India, played a vital role in strengthening the territorial security of the country. It was under her regime that India fought and won a war against Pakistan in 1971. Under Indira Gandhi's authority, India signed the Shimla Pact with Pakistani Premier Z.A. Bhutto, and also the Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation. National Integration Day is celebrated to pay tribute and recall her contributions to the nation.

